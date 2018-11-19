Nicole WrayUS R&B singer aka Nicole. Born 2 May 1981
Nicole Wray
1981-05-02
Nicole Wray Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicole Monique Wray (born May 2, 1979), also known as simply Nicole, is an American R&B and hip hop singer. Her 1998 debut single "Make It Hot" was certified gold.
Nicole Wray Tracks
All n My Grill (feat. Big Boi & Nicole Wray)
Missy Elliott
Make It Hot (feat. Missy Elliott)
Nicole Wray
Make It Hot (feat. Mocha & Missy Elliott)
Nicole Wray
