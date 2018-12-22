Angel OlsenBorn 22 January 1987
Angel Olsen (born January 22, 1987) is an American singer-songwriter and musician from St. Louis, Missouri who currently lives in Asheville, North Carolina. She recorded and toured as a backing singer with Bonnie "Prince" Billy and the Cairo Gang, before embarking on her own career.
Angel Olsen Performances & Interviews
"When people asked me if I was a feminist I knew I'd made a good record" - Angel Olsen at Glastonbury
2017-06-28
Gideon Coe catches the Missouri alt-country singer at Glastonbury as she discusses how easy it is to be misunderstood.
“When people asked me if I was a feminist I knew I’d made a good record” - Angel Olsen at Glastonbury
Shut Up Kiss Me (6 Music Session, 17 Oct 2016)
Angel Olsen
Shut Up Kiss Me (6 Music Session, 17 Oct 2016)
Hi-Five
Angel Olsen
Hi-Five
Hi-Five
Shut Up Kiss Me
Angel Olsen
Shut Up Kiss Me
Shut Up Kiss Me
Stranger's Kiss
Alex Cameron
Stranger's Kiss
Stranger's Kiss
Never Be Mine
Angel Olsen
Never Be Mine
Never Be Mine
High And Wild
Angel Olsen
High And Wild
High And Wild
Give It Up
Angel Olsen
Give It Up
Give It Up
Woman
Angel Olsen
Woman
Woman
Stars
Angel Olsen
Stars
Stars
Those Were The Days (Glastonbury, 23 June 2017)
Angel Olsen
Those Were The Days (Glastonbury, 23 June 2017)
Shut Up Kiss Me (Glastonbury 2017)
Angel Olsen
Shut Up Kiss Me (Glastonbury 2017)
Shut Up Kiss Me (Glastonbury 2017)
Sisters (Glastonbury, 23 June 2017)
Angel Olsen
Sisters (Glastonbury, 23 June 2017)
Sisters (Glastonbury, 23 June 2017)
Iota
Angel Olsen
Iota
Iota
White Fire (6 Music Session, 24 March 2014)
Josh Jaeger, Stewart Broknow & Angel Olsen
White Fire (6 Music Session, 24 March 2014)
White Fire (6 Music Session, 24 March 2014)
Lights Out (6 Music Session, 24 March 2014)
Josh Jaeger, Stewart Broknow & Angel Olsen
Lights Out (6 Music Session, 24 March 2014)
Lights Out (6 Music Session, 24 March 2014)
Special
Angel Olsen
Special
Special
Heartstruck (Wild Hunger) (feat. Angel Olsen)
Hamilton Leithauser
Heartstruck (Wild Hunger) (feat. Angel Olsen)
Heartstruck (Wild Hunger) (feat. Angel Olsen)
Red Rocks (feat. Angel Olsen)
High Aura'd
Red Rocks (feat. Angel Olsen)
Red Rocks (feat. Angel Olsen)
Acrobat
Angel Olsen
Acrobat
Acrobat
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2017
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-23T22:17:35
23
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
18:00
Worthy Farm, Pilton
