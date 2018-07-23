Kevin FowlerBorn 11 May 1966
Kevin Fowler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1966-05-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/18548bf1-fd39-4da2-b364-85685f27bfe9
Kevin Fowler Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin Fowler (born May 11, 1966) is an American singer-songwriter. He has released five studio albums, and has charted four singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including the top 40 hit "Pound Sign (#?*!)". In addition, he wrote Sammy Kershaw's 2003 single "Beer, Bait & Ammo", Mark Chesnutt's 2004 single "The Lord Loves the Drinkin' Man" and Montgomery Gentry's 2009 single "Long Line of Losers".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kevin Fowler Tracks
Sort by
100% Texan
Kevin Fowler
100% Texan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
100% Texan
Last played on
Beer, Bait & Ammo
Kevin Fowler
Beer, Bait & Ammo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beer, Bait & Ammo
Last played on
How Country Are Ya?
Kevin Fowler
How Country Are Ya?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Country Are Ya?
Last played on
Don't Touch My Willie
Kevin Fowler
Don't Touch My Willie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Touch My Willie
Last played on
Pound Sign
Kevin Fowler
Pound Sign
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pound Sign
Last played on
That Girl
Kevin Fowler
That Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That Girl
Last played on
Kevin Fowler Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist