Del Barber (born October 14, 1983) is a Canadian independent folk, folk rock, Americana, and alternative country singer-songwriter, musician, and record producer. Barber has been nominated for and won a number of awards including a being nominmated for a 2011 Juno Award for Love Songs of the Last Twenty in the category of Roots & Traditional Album of the Year - Solo. Later in 2011 he won two Western Canadian Music Awards for Independent Album of the Year and Roots Solo Recording of the Year. In 2012, Barber was nominated for a Canadian Folk Music Award in the category of Solo Artist of the Year. In 2013, he once again won the Roots Solo Recording of the Year for Headwaters at the Western Canadian Music Awards.