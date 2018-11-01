Neil HalsteadBorn 7 October 1970
Neil Halstead
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqdzc.jpg
1970-10-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/184699cd-f489-463a-95c3-f2f72d6fd92a
Neil Halstead Biography (Wikipedia)
Neil Halstead (born 7 October 1970) is an English musician who sings and plays guitar in shoegazing band Slowdive. He has been hailed by AllMusic as “one of Britain's most respected songwriters", and Time Out as "one of Britain's greatest songwriters".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Neil Halstead Tracks
Sort by
Digging Shelters
Neil Halstead
Digging Shelters
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdzc.jpglink
Digging Shelters
Last played on
Driving With Bert
Neil Halstead
Driving With Bert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdzc.jpglink
Driving With Bert
Last played on
Full Moon Rising
Neil Halstead
Full Moon Rising
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdzc.jpglink
Full Moon Rising
Last played on
Baby, I grew you a beard
Neil Halstead
Baby, I grew you a beard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdzc.jpglink
Baby, I grew you a beard
Last played on
Alison
Neil Halstead
Alison
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdzc.jpglink
Alison
Last played on
Spin The Bottle
Neil Halstead
Spin The Bottle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdzc.jpglink
Spin The Bottle
Last played on
Hey Daydreamer
Neil Halstead
Hey Daydreamer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdzc.jpglink
Hey Daydreamer
Last played on
Witless or Wise
Neil Halstead
Witless or Wise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdzc.jpglink
Witless or Wise
Last played on
Love Is A Beast
Neil Halstead
Love Is A Beast
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdzc.jpglink
Love Is A Beast
Last played on
Tied To You
Neil Halstead
Tied To You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdzc.jpglink
Tied To You
Last played on
Tied To You (Mark Von Hoen Remix)
Neil Halstead
Tied To You (Mark Von Hoen Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdzc.jpglink
Tied To You (Mark Von Hoen Remix)
Last played on
Seasons
Neil Halstead
Seasons
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdzc.jpglink
Seasons
Last played on
Wittgenstein's Arm
Neil Halstead
Wittgenstein's Arm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdzc.jpglink
Wittgenstein's Arm
Last played on
Palindrome Hunches
Neil Halstead
Palindrome Hunches
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdzc.jpglink
Palindrome Hunches
Last played on
Sleeping on Roads
Neil Halstead
Sleeping on Roads
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdzc.jpglink
Sleeping on Roads
Last played on
Paint A Face
Neil Halstead
Paint A Face
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdzc.jpglink
Paint A Face
Last played on
Neil Halstead Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist