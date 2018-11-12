Blue Lu BarkerBorn 13 November 1913. Died 7 May 1998
Blue Lu Barker
1913-11-13
Blue Lu Barker Biography (Wikipedia)
Louisa "Blue Lu" Barker (née Dupont) (November 13, 1913 – May 7, 1998) was an American jazz and blues singer. Her better-known recordings include "Don't You Feel My Leg" (1938) and "Look What Baby's Got for You."
She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, and often sang and performed with her husband, Danny Barker, a regular of the New Orleans music scene.
Barker's recording of "A Little Bird Told Me" was released by Capitol Records as catalogue number 15308 in 1948. It first reached the Billboard chart on December 18, 1948, and lasted 14 weeks on the chart, peaking at number 4.
Barker was inducted into the Louisiana Blues Hall of Fame in 1997, one year before she died in New Orleans, at the age of 84.
Blue Lu Barker Tracks
New Orleans Blues
Blue Lu Barker
New Orleans Blues
New Orleans Blues
A Little Bird Told Me
Blue Lu Barker
A Little Bird Told Me
A Little Bird Told Me
I Don't Dig You Jack
Blue Lu Barker
I Don't Dig You Jack
I Don't Dig You Jack
