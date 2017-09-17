Richard WetzBorn 26 February 1875. Died 16 January 1935
Richard Wetz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1875-02-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1844bb0f-832f-43f3-a89d-bc10fb512421
Richard Wetz Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Wetz (26 February 1875 – 16 January 1935) was a German late Romantic composer best known for his three symphonies. In these works, he "seems to have aimed to be an immediate continuation of Bruckner, as a result of which he actually ended up on the margin of music history".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Richard Wetz Tracks
Sort by
Symphony no. 2 in A major, Op.47
Richard Wetz
Symphony no. 2 in A major, Op.47
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Symphony no. 2 in A major, Op.47
Last played on
Traumsommernacht op.14
Richard Wetz
Traumsommernacht op.14
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Traumsommernacht op.14
Last played on
Richard Wetz Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist