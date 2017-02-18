Baillie & the Boys is an American country music group that gained prominence in the late 1980s. The band's original lineup consisted of Kathie Baillie (lead vocals, guitar), her husband, Michael Bonagura (background vocals, guitar), and Alan LeBoeuf (bass guitar, background vocals). Not including Kathie Baillie's solo recordings, Baillie & the Boys have recorded five studio albums and charted ten Top-40 singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts (between 1987 and 1991).

After LeBoeuf's temporary departure in 1988, Baillie & the Boys toured as a duo, until Roger McVay was chosen as a replacement in 1995. Four years later, McVay himself departed, with LeBoeuf again assuming the role of bass guitarist and harmony vocalist. Although the trio has not charted a single since 1991, they have continued to stay busy touring and recording new material including 2000's The Road That Led Me to You and Unplugged, which was released in December 2011.