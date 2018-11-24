Choker CampbellBorn 21 March 1916. Died 20 July 1993
Choker Campbell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1916-03-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/183e7113-dc29-483a-bc7a-255182d1d074
Choker Campbell Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter Luzar "Choker" Campbell (March 21, 1916 – July 20, 1993) was an American saxophonist and bandleader.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Choker Campbell Tracks
Sort by
Mickey's Monkey
Choker Campbell
Mickey's Monkey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mickey's Monkey
Last played on
Come See About Me
Choker Campbell
Come See About Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come See About Me
Last played on
Choker Campbell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist