Theory of a DeadmanFormed 2001
Theory of a Deadman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p053p4wq.jpg
2001
Theory of a Deadman Biography (Wikipedia)
Theory of a Deadman (abbreviated as Theory) is a Canadian rock band from Delta, British Columbia. Formed in 2001, the band is currently signed to Roadrunner Records as well as 604 Records. The band also includes traits of other music styles, such as country and acoustic, as well as their post-grunge and alternative rock base. They have had eight top 10 hits on the US Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart, including three No. 1 hits, "Bad Girlfriend", "Lowlife" and "Rx (Medicate)".
Theory of a Deadman Tracks
Angel
Theory of a Deadman
Angel
Angel
Last played on
Blow
Theory of a Deadman
Blow
Blow
Last played on
Panic Room
Theory of a Deadman
Panic Room
Panic Room
Last played on
Savages
Theory of a Deadman
Savages
Savages
Last played on
Drown
Theory of a Deadman
Drown
Drown
Last played on
Lowlife
Theory of a Deadman
Lowlife
Lowlife
Last played on
So Happy
Theory of a Deadman
So Happy
So Happy
Last played on
I Hate My Life
Theory of a Deadman
I Hate My Life
I Hate My Life
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Theory of a Deadman
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2009-04-23T22:33:28
23
Apr
2009
Live Lounge: Theory of a Deadman
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
