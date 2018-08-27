Hotel Lux
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1838ad59-1008-4db8-aede-3c75195fd40b
Hotel Lux Tracks
Sort by
The Last Hangman
Hotel Lux
The Last Hangman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Last Hangman
Performer
Last played on
Berlin Wall
Hotel Lux
Berlin Wall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Berlin Wall
Last played on
Upcoming Events
5
May
2019
Hotel Lux, Metronomy, Doe, Black Honey, The Sherlocks, Ibibio Sound Machine, Decade, Can't Swim, Rozi Plain, Crows, Life, Josefin Öhrn + The Liberation, Jamie Lenman, Earls, JOHN, Blood Youth, CHILDCARE, Orchards, Anatomy, DREAM STATE (UK), Petrol Girls, Lice, Saint Agnes, Heavy Lungs, Dark Dark Horse, Magique, Fivehead, Yr Poetry, Rich List and sweetbellechobaby
Unknown venue, Leicester, UK
Back to artist