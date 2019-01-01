David Eric "Dave" Bronze (born 2 April 1952 in Billericay, Essex) is an English bass guitarist. He has worked with such musicians as Dr. Feelgood, Tom Jones, Mark Knopfler, Eric Clapton, Procol Harum, Gary Moore, Nik Kershaw, Belinda Carlisle, Art of Noise, Duane Eddy, Bryn Haworth and Mary Chapin Carpenter.