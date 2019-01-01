Dave BronzeBorn 2 April 1952
Dave Bronze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1952-04-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/18327047-fbcf-4836-8e32-32b40bc1682c
Dave Bronze Biography (Wikipedia)
David Eric "Dave" Bronze (born 2 April 1952 in Billericay, Essex) is an English bass guitarist. He has worked with such musicians as Dr. Feelgood, Tom Jones, Mark Knopfler, Eric Clapton, Procol Harum, Gary Moore, Nik Kershaw, Belinda Carlisle, Art of Noise, Duane Eddy, Bryn Haworth and Mary Chapin Carpenter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dave Bronze Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist