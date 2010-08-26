CherubsUK 00s indie band. Formed 2003
2003
Cherubs were a five-piece rock band from the United Kingdom and Norway. The band comprised Staale Krantz Bruland, Espen Dahl, Matthew Orchard, Jørgen Raa and Glenn Wange. The band formed in 2003, and disbanded in September 2007.
Club Hoolas Hoop's Walls
