Philharmonie FestivaFormed 2008
Philharmonie Festiva
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/182ed514-f317-4863-b0b6-94ebbefa1046
Philharmonie Festiva Biography (Wikipedia)
The Philharmonie Festiva is a festival orchestra founded by the conductor Gerd Schaller and became internationally recognized for its Bruckner recordings.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Philharmonie Festiva Tracks
Sort by
Merlin: Prelude
Karl Goldmark
Merlin: Prelude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc93c.jpglink
Merlin: Prelude
Last played on
Back to artist