Patrick J. “Patsy” TouheyBorn February 1865. Died 10 January 1923
Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrick J. Touhey (26 February 1865 – 10 January 1923) was a celebrated player of the uilleann pipes. His innovative technique and phrasing, his travels back and forth across America to play on the variety and vaudeville stage, and his recordings made his style influential among Irish-American pipers. He can be seen as the greatest contributor to a distinctive American piping style.
The Steampacket, The Morning Star, Miss McLeod's Reel
