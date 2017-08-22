Ian BrownUK singer, member of Stone Roses. Born 20 February 1963
Ian Brown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqdz8.jpg
1963-02-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/182d5d8a-94c7-4ef4-8222-a1838353a37b
Ian Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Ian George Brown (born 20 February 1963) is an English singer and multi-instrumentalist. He was the lead singer of the alternative rock band the Stone Roses from their formation in 1984. Following the split in 1996, he began a solo career, releasing six studio albums, a greatest hits compilation, a remix album and 18 singles. He has performed solo shows in 45 countries.[citation needed] He returned to singing for the Stone Roses in 2011, although this did not spell the end of his solo endeavours.Brown returned to being a solo artist on October 25th 2018 releasing First World Problems on Virgin/EMI records. Brown had a cameo appearance in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.
Ian Brown Tracks
Sort by
First World Problems
Ian Brown
First World Problems
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sc133.jpglink
First World Problems
Last played on
F.E.A.R.
Ian Brown
F.E.A.R.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjx0h.jpglink
F.E.A.R.
Last played on
My Star
Ian Brown
My Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjx0h.jpglink
My Star
Last played on
For the Glory
Ian Brown
For the Glory
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjx0h.jpglink
For the Glory
Last played on
