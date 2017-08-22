Ian George Brown (born 20 February 1963) is an English singer and multi-instrumentalist. He was the lead singer of the alternative rock band the Stone Roses from their formation in 1984. Following the split in 1996, he began a solo career, releasing six studio albums, a greatest hits compilation, a remix album and 18 singles. He has performed solo shows in 45 countries.[citation needed] He returned to singing for the Stone Roses in 2011, although this did not spell the end of his solo endeavours.Brown returned to being a solo artist on October 25th 2018 releasing First World Problems on Virgin/EMI records. Brown had a cameo appearance in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.