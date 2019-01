Tanlines is an American electronic music and indie rock duo from Brooklyn, New York composed of percussionist Jesse Cohen and guitarist and vocalist Eric Emm. Their influence is drawn from various genres including pop, indie, dance and world music. Tanlines' debut album Mixed Emotions was released on March 20, 2012 and reached No. 2 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart. Tanlines' songs are represented by Downtown Music Publishing.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia