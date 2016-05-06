Tanlines is an American electronic music and indie rock duo from Brooklyn, New York composed of percussionist Jesse Cohen and guitarist and vocalist Eric Emm. Their influence is drawn from various genres including pop, indie, dance and world music. Tanlines' debut album Mixed Emotions was released on March 20, 2012 and reached No. 2 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart. Tanlines' songs are represented by Downtown Music Publishing.