Duke JordanBorn 1 April 1922. Died 8 August 2006
Duke Jordan
1922-04-01
Duke Jordan Biography (Wikipedia)
Irving Sidney "Duke" Jordan (April 1, 1922 – August 8, 2006) was an American jazz pianist.
Seek to Understand
Duke Jordan
Seek to Understand
Spiral of Life
Duke Jordan
Spiral of Life
Bed Eyes
Duke Jordan
Bed Eyes
No Problem
Brooklyn Brothers, Cecil Payne & Duke Jordan
No Problem
Melodie Pour Les Radio-Taxis
Barney Wilen
Melodie Pour Les Radio-Taxis
Autumn Leaves
Jimmy Raney
Autumn Leaves
Miss Hazel
Tina Brooks
Miss Hazel
Lady Bird
Paul Revere
Lady Bird
All The Things You Are
Charlie Parker
All The Things You Are
Sometimes I'm happy
Duke Jordan
Sometimes I'm happy
No Problem (Part 2)
Duke Jordan, p; Eddie Kahn, b; Art Taylor, d. 12 January 1962 & Duke Jordan
No Problem (Part 2)
Embraceable You
Duke Jordan
Embraceable You
