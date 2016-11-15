Viram JasaniBorn 1945
Viram Jasani
1945
Viram Jasani Biography (Wikipedia)
Viram Jasani (born 1945) is a Kenyan-born Indian sitar and tabla composer and musician. He is best known for playing tabla drums on the song "Black Mountain Side" from Led Zeppelin's 1969 debut album. He was awarded an honorary degree from the University of York in March 2007.
Viram Jasani Tracks
Raga Yaman
Trad.
Raga Yaman
Raga Yaman
Shahana
Viram Jasani
Shahana
Shahana
Bhatrili
Viram Jasani
Bhatrili
Bhatrili
Kamod
Viram Jasani
Kamod
Kamod
