Hatfield and the NorthFormed October 1972. Disbanded 1975
Hatfield and the North
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1972-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/18283e97-41ed-40fb-8458-574ae420e405
Hatfield and the North Biography (Wikipedia)
Hatfield and the North were an experimental Canterbury scene rock band that lasted from October 1972 to June 1975, with some reunions thereafter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hatfield and the North Tracks
Sort by
Your Majesty Is Like A Cream Donut
Hatfield and the North
Your Majesty Is Like A Cream Donut
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Eat (Real Soon) (Radio 1 Session, 21 Nov 1974)
Hatfield and the North
Let's Eat (Real Soon) (Radio 1 Session, 21 Nov 1974)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shaving Is Boring
Hatfield and the North
Shaving Is Boring
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064xzmw.jpglink
Shaving Is Boring
Last played on
Share It
Hatfield and the North
Share It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064xzmd.jpglink
Share It
Last played on
Mumps
Hatfield and the North
Mumps
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064xzjl.jpglink
Mumps
Last played on
Let’s Eat (Real Soon)
Hatfield and the North
Let’s Eat (Real Soon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064xzgl.jpglink
Let’s Eat (Real Soon)
Last played on
Shaving Is Boring/Licks For Ladies (Top Gear Session, 19 Mar 1974)
Hatfield and the North
Shaving Is Boring/Licks For Ladies (Top Gear Session, 19 Mar 1974)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aigrette/Rifferama/Top Gear Commercial (Top Gear Session, 19 Mar 1974)
Hatfield and the North
Aigrette/Rifferama/Top Gear Commercial (Top Gear Session, 19 Mar 1974)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Son Of 'There's No Place Like Homerton'
Hatfield and the North
Son Of 'There's No Place Like Homerton'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064y0jj.jpglink
Lobster In Cleavage Probe
Hatfield and the North
Lobster In Cleavage Probe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064xzj3.jpglink
Lobster In Cleavage Probe
Rifferama
Hatfield and the North
Rifferama
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064xzl1.jpglink
Rifferama
Aigrette
Hatfield and the North
Aigrette
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064xz3d.jpglink
Aigrette
Underdub
Hatfield and the North
Underdub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064y0nm.jpglink
Underdub
Last played on
Fitter Stoke Has A Bath
Hatfield and the North
Fitter Stoke Has A Bath
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064xz9v.jpglink
Fitter Stoke Has A Bath
Last played on
Your Majesty Is Like A Cream Donut Incorporating Oh What A Lonely Lifetime
Hatfield and the North
Your Majesty Is Like A Cream Donut Incorporating Oh What A Lonely Lifetime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh Len's Nature
Hatfield and the North
Oh Len's Nature
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064xzkm.jpglink
Oh Len's Nature
Last played on
Fitter Stoke Has a Bath/Calyx (Radio 1 Session, 21 Nov 1974)
Hatfield and the North
Fitter Stoke Has a Bath/Calyx (Radio 1 Session, 21 Nov 1974)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lobster In Cleavage Probe/Gigantic Land Crabs In Earth Takeover Bid
Hatfield and the North
Lobster In Cleavage Probe/Gigantic Land Crabs In Earth Takeover Bid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064xwvb.jpglink
Do The Lethargy Shuffle (Yeah Yeah)/Lonely Lifetime (Radio 1 Session, 21 Nov 1974)
Hatfield and the North
Do The Lethargy Shuffle (Yeah Yeah)/Lonely Lifetime (Radio 1 Session, 21 Nov 1974)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fol De Rol
Hatfield and the North
Fol De Rol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064xzc4.jpglink
Fol De Rol
Last played on
Hatfield and the North Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist