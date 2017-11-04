Butch ThompsonBorn 1943
Butch Thompson
1943
Butch Thompson Biography (Wikipedia)
Butch Thompson (born November 28, 1943 in Marine on St. Croix, Minnesota) is an American jazz pianist and clarinetist best known for his ragtime and stride performances.
Wang Wang Blues
Butch Thompson
Wang Wang Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wang Wang Blues
Last played on
Shake It And Break It
Butch Thompson
Shake It And Break It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shake It And Break It
Last played on
219 Blues
Butch Thompson
219 Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
219 Blues
Last played on
Papa's On The Housetop
Butch Thompson
Papa's On The Housetop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Papa's On The Housetop
Last played on
Sugar Blues
Butch Thompson
Sugar Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sugar Blues
Last played on
Maple Leaf Rag
Butch Thompson
Maple Leaf Rag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maple Leaf Rag
Last played on
Deep Creek
Butch Thompson
Deep Creek
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deep Creek
Last played on
