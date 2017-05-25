Marc ClementScottish guitarist
Marc Clement
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/18248a3b-fb39-4564-ae72-34384c1cbc0d
Marc Clement Tracks
Sort by
Guma Slàn Do Na Fearaibh
Margaret Stewart & Marc Clement
Guma Slàn Do Na Fearaibh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Guma Slàn Do Na Fearaibh
Performer
Last played on
The Road to Skye
Bruce MacGregor
The Road to Skye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Road to Skye
Last played on
The Road to Skye
Phil Cunningham, Bruce MacGregor, Chaz Stewart, Duncan MacGillivray, Gordon Gunn & Marc Clement
The Road to Skye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Road to Skye
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist