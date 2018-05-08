Bachelors of Science
Bachelors of Science
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/18234037-c0e5-4be3-82c9-c68923397ba0
Bachelors of Science Biography (Wikipedia)
Bachelors of Science is the stage name of Phil "Rene" Collis, Chris Doe and Lukeino Argilla. They met in California and formed a successful act, quickly becoming one of the top drum and bass producers in the electronic music scene. Focusing primarily on the subgenre of liquid funk, Bachelors of Science have released multiple albums and singles to critical acclaim, gaining airplay from DJs such as Brian Gee, Bailey, LTJ Bukem, Grooverider, Annie Mac, High Contrast, Doc Scott, Flight, Alix Perez, DJ Lee, Redeyes, Makoto, State of Mind, JuJu, BigBud and L Double.
In 2012, Bachelors of Science launched their record label CODE Recordings. Previously, they had been signed to Horizons Music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bachelors of Science Tracks
Sort by
Roll Back (Bachelors of Science Remix)
George FitzGerald
Roll Back (Bachelors of Science Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mm45l.jpglink
Roll Back (Bachelors of Science Remix)
Last played on
Beats Still Own The Rhythm (Pola & Bryson Remix)
Bachelors of Science
Beats Still Own The Rhythm (Pola & Bryson Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beats Still Own The Rhythm (Pola & Bryson Remix)
Bachelors of Science
Beats Still Own The Rhythm (Pola & Bryson Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s3drk.jpglink
Beats Still Own The Rhythm (Pola & Bryson Remix)
Last played on
Don't Hold Back (Flaco Remix) (feat. Dylan Germick)
Bachelors of Science
Don't Hold Back (Flaco Remix) (feat. Dylan Germick)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Hold Back (Flaco Remix) (feat. Dylan Germick)
Last played on
On The Line (feat. Colette Warren & Ben Soundscape)
The Insiders
On The Line (feat. Colette Warren & Ben Soundscape)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03byjk7.jpglink
On The Line (feat. Colette Warren & Ben Soundscape)
Last played on
Satisfy (BCee & Villem Remix)
Bachelors of Science
Satisfy (BCee & Villem Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvmrk.jpglink
Satisfy (BCee & Villem Remix)
Last played on
Before You Go (Nymfo Remix)
Bachelors of Science
Before You Go (Nymfo Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Before You Go (Nymfo Remix)
Last played on
Backfoot Dub (feat. Emcee Child)
Bachelors of Science
Backfoot Dub (feat. Emcee Child)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Backfoot Dub (feat. Emcee Child)
Morning Sun (feat. Smote & Maria Remos)
Bachelors of Science
Morning Sun (feat. Smote & Maria Remos)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Morning Sun (feat. Smote & Maria Remos)
Satisfy
Bachelors of Science
Satisfy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Satisfy
Everywhere We Go (feat. Soultrain Locomotive)
Bachelors of Science
Everywhere We Go (feat. Soultrain Locomotive)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everywhere We Go (feat. Soultrain Locomotive)
Featured Artist
Kanto
Bachelors of Science
Kanto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kanto
On The Line (feat. Collette Warren & Ben Soundscape)
Bachelors of Science
On The Line (feat. Collette Warren & Ben Soundscape)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037h3b4.jpglink
On The Line (feat. Collette Warren & Ben Soundscape)
Before You Go (feat. Dylan Germick)
Bachelors of Science
Before You Go (feat. Dylan Germick)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Before You Go (feat. Dylan Germick)
Featured Artist
Strings Track (Apex Remix)
Bachelors of Science
Strings Track (Apex Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strings Track (Apex Remix)
Last played on
Spanish Sun (Bungle Remix) (feat. Bungle)
Bachelors of Science
Spanish Sun (Bungle Remix) (feat. Bungle)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spanish Sun (Bungle Remix) (feat. Bungle)
Last played on
Bachelors of Science Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist