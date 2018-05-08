Bachelors of Science is the stage name of Phil "Rene" Collis, Chris Doe and Lukeino Argilla. They met in California and formed a successful act, quickly becoming one of the top drum and bass producers in the electronic music scene. Focusing primarily on the subgenre of liquid funk, Bachelors of Science have released multiple albums and singles to critical acclaim, gaining airplay from DJs such as Brian Gee, Bailey, LTJ Bukem, Grooverider, Annie Mac, High Contrast, Doc Scott, Flight, Alix Perez, DJ Lee, Redeyes, Makoto, State of Mind, JuJu, BigBud and L Double.

In 2012, Bachelors of Science launched their record label CODE Recordings. Previously, they had been signed to Horizons Music.