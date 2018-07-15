The StavesUS chamber pop/experimental group
The Staves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/18232972-277f-4a51-a884-338ff0e3ccb2
The Staves Tracks
Sort by
Mexico
The Staves
Mexico
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01cgwmk.jpglink
Mexico
Last played on
Teeth White
The Staves
Teeth White
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02r7n7g.jpglink
Teeth White
Last played on
Steady
The Staves
Steady
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p032lft1.jpglink
Steady
Last played on
Black & White
The Staves
Black & White
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j761q.pnglink
Black & White
Last played on
Blood I Bled
The Staves
Blood I Bled
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026sxgj.jpglink
Blood I Bled
Last played on
Tongue Behind My Teeth
The Staves
Tongue Behind My Teeth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xt.jpglink
Tongue Behind My Teeth
Last played on
Wisely and Slowly
The Staves
Wisely and Slowly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wisely and Slowly
Last played on
Don't Feel A Thing
The Staves
Don't Feel A Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Feel A Thing
In the Long Run
The Staves
In the Long Run
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xt.jpglink
In the Long Run
Facing West
The Staves
Facing West
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xt.jpglink
Facing West
Gone Tomorrow
The Staves
Gone Tomorrow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xt.jpglink
Gone Tomorrow
Last played on
The Motherload (Live for The Janice Long Show)
The Staves
The Motherload (Live for The Janice Long Show)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Motherload
The Staves
The Motherload
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Motherload
Last played on
Winter Trees
The Staves
Winter Trees
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xt.jpglink
Winter Trees
Last played on
The Staves Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Laura Marling talks LP credits: “The lack of ability to see who contributed to a record…is important to me"
-
Rachel Sermanni and Roddy Hart - Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
-
Rachel Sermanni - Lay My Heart
-
Laura Marling
-
Lucy Rose on her trip around Latin America: "How do you book a gig when there aren't any venues?"
-
"You're just gonna play in my launderette for free". Lucy Rose & Som Wardner compare fanbases with potentially bad consequences
-
Rachel Sermanni in Session
-
Adam Holmes & Rachel Sermanni - Oh My God
-
Laura Marling & BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra - Sophia
-
Laura Marling & BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra - What He Wrote
Back to artist