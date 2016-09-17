The HenningsensUS country group. Formed 2008
The Henningsens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1821c7d6-5c94-4117-817f-3b36b2469f07
The Henningsens Biography (Wikipedia)
The Henningsens is an American country music trio consisting of Brian Henningsen, his son Aaron, and daughter Clara. The trio released their debut single, "American Beautiful", for Arista Nashville in late 2012.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Henningsens Tracks
Sort by
Texas Is A Woman
The Henningsens
Texas Is A Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Texas Is A Woman
Last played on
Sugar Rush
The Henningsens
Sugar Rush
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sugar Rush
Last played on
Why I Farm
The Henningsens
Why I Farm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why I Farm
Last played on
I Miss You
The Henningsens
I Miss You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Miss You
Last played on
American Beautiful
The Henningsens
American Beautiful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
American Beautiful
Last played on
The Henningsens Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist