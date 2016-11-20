Damian Perkins is a singer, actor, dancer, artist and model. He played Mereb in the original Broadway cast of the Broadway musical Aida and also played the role of Benny in the Canadian tour of the musical Rent. Aside from his work on Broadway, he has made guest appearances in shows such as CSI: Miami, Family Matters, Charmed, Providence, The Net, The Sentinel, and Then Came You.

Perkins has done several pilots and has had major work in indie and studio films, including an amazing 2007 roster, on some of which Damian is producer as well as actor. He is working with some of the industry's top-tier directors, actors and producers, having done over 20 national commercials as well (Levi's, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Motorola, Pringles, J. C. Penney, and Nike amongst others). Overall, Damian has done over 2,000 live stage performances. He has been interviewed and performed on many TV shows, including The Rosie O'Donnell Show, The Today Show, LA Weekly, The New York Times, BBC, E!, The Toronto Star, XM Satellite and many others. He has directed over 30 productions, including recent plays at the Stella Adler Theater in Hollywood, and has been training many young actors to reap success in TV/Film/Commercials and Theater for over 8 years. Finally, as a fine artist his work is owned by many celebrities and private collectors throughout Japan, Canada, and the United States.