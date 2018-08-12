Jason ChenAmerican pop singer. Born 12 November 1988
Jason Chen
1988-11-12
Jason Chen Biography (Wikipedia)
Jason Chen (Chinese: 陳以桐; pinyin: Chén Yǐtóng), born November 12, 1988[verification needed] is an American pop singer of Taiwanese descent. He began as a singer performing covers on YouTube, where he gained a sizable following. He later released dozens of singles and four full albums.
Jason Chen Tracks
Fake Love (feat. Jason Chen, Ak Benjamin & Ysabelle Cuevas)
Folded dragons
