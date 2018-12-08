Dennis DunawayBorn 9 December 1946
Dennis Dunaway
1946-12-09
Dennis Dunaway Biography (Wikipedia)
Dennis Dunaway (born December 9, 1946 in Cottage Grove, Oregon) is an American musician, best known as the original bass guitarist for Alice Cooper (1962–1975, 1999, 2010, 2011, 2015, 2017). He co-wrote some of the band's most notable songs, including "I'm Eighteen" and "School's Out".
Dennis Dunaway Tracks
Under My Wheels
