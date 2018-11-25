Jewell (a.k.a. Ju-L, born Jewell Caples, June 15, 1968; later Jewell Peyton[citation needed]) is a recording artist that has performed on multi-platinum R&B/Hip-Hop albums.

Jewell was signed to Death Row Records from 1992 to 1996, and was a background singer to some of Death Row Records multi-platinum albums and songs, including Dr. Dre's "The Chronic" album "Let Me Ride", "Bitches Ain't Shit", Snoop Dogg's Doggy Style album "Who Am I (What's My Name)", Tupac's All Eyez on Me album "Thug Passion" and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's "For The Love Of Money".

She has been referred to as "The First Lady of Death Row Records"[citation needed].

In 1994, Jewell covered Shirley Brown's song "Woman to Woman", reaching 72nd on the Billboard Hot 100[citation needed], and also released "Love or Lust," featured in Bill Duke's film, Deep Cover[citation needed].