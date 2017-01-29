Diafrix
Diafrix Biography (Wikipedia)
Diafrix is an Australian hip hop duo originating from Footscray, Melbourne. Their music mixes funk, soul, reggae and dancehall.
Diafrix Tracks
So Sweet (Slumberjack Remix) (feat. Diafrix & Mica Paris)
Helicopter (Star Slinger Remix)
Helicopter
Simple Man (MANIK Retro Mix)
Diafrix Links
