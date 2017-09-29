Stjepan ŠulekComposer and conductor. Born 5 August 1914. Died 16 January 1986
Stjepan Šulek
1914-08-05
Stjepan Šulek Biography (Wikipedia)
Stjepan Šulek (5 August 1914 in Zagreb, Austria-Hungary – 16 January 1986 in Zagreb, SR Croatia, SFR Yugoslavia) was a Croatian composer, conductor, violinist and music teacher.
Stjepan Šulek Tracks
"Vox Gabrieli" Sonata
Sonata (Vox Gabrieli)
Sonata (Vox Gabrieli)
Sonata Vox Gabrieli
Classical Concerto no 3 in F for strings
Stjepan Šulek Links
