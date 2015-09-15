BOOTSAmerican rapper and producer
BOOTS
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/181d1e31-0389-403a-898d-30c3a4105b7e
BOOTS Biography (Wikipedia)
Jordan Asher Cruz, better known as Boots (stylized as BOOTS), is an American record producer, singer, rapper, songwriter and musician. He first gained recognition in 2013 for his significant contributions to American singer-songwriter Beyoncé's critically acclaimed self-titled fifth studio album.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
BOOTS Tracks
Sort by
Early (feat. BOOTS)
Run The Jewels
Early (feat. BOOTS)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02srqys.pnglink
Early (feat. BOOTS)
Last played on
Early (feat. BOOTS)
Run The Jewels
Early (feat. BOOTS)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty7l6.jpglink
Early (feat. BOOTS)
Last played on
Early (feat. BOOTS)
Run The Jewels
Early (feat. BOOTS)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty7l6.jpglink
Early (feat. BOOTS)
Last played on
Back to artist