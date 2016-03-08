Charlotte SeitherBorn 31 August 1965
Charlotte Seither
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1965-08-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1816fe0f-418a-4f52-b1c0-542d2bc49c1a
Charlotte Seither Biography (Wikipedia)
Charlotte Seither (born 1965) is a German classical composer, pianist and music educator. She has composed a wide range of orchestral, chamber and choral music, winning many awards including the 2014 German Music Authors' Prize for contemporary choral composition. Her works have been performed across Europe, in Asia and in the Americas.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Charlotte Seither Tracks
Sort by
Language of Leaving
Charlotte Seither
Language of Leaving
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvmqb.jpglink
Language of Leaving
Choir
Last played on
Back to artist