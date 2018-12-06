Régine ChassagneBorn 19 August 1976
Régine Chassagne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1976-08-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1816f144-284b-4bca-bb70-05b1402fadeb
Régine Chassagne Biography (Wikipedia)
Régine Alexandra Chassagne (born 19 August 1976) is a Canadian singer, songwriter, musician, multi-instrumentalist, and is a founding member of the band Arcade Fire. She is married to co-founder Win Butler.
Régine Chassagne Tracks
Slippery People
Mavis Staples
Slippery People
Slippery People
