Martin John Henry is a songwriter from Bellshill in Lanarkshire, Scotland. Henry is noted for his success as the frontman of the rock band De Rosa, who released several albums, singles and other recordings on Glasgow’s influential independent label Chemikal Underground. De Rosa's music has been critically lauded and championed by John Peel and Steve Lamacq. Sound-Scotland recently praised Henry as "...one of Scotland's finest songwriters" Henry has written, recorded and played with many of Scotland’s finest musicians, including Barry Burns (Mogwai), Robert Johnston (Life Without Buildings), King Creosote and Malcolm Middleton. As a solo artist, Henry contributed a track to MOJO Magazine’s ‘Abbey Road Now!’ CD in October 2009 and has played numerous shows including SOUNDS Festival, Tigerfest and Glasgow’s Merchant City Festival.