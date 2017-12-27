NabihaDanish singer, formerly Tiger Lily
Nabiha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/18135a3b-e8e8-4ce5-8705-12475f545642
Nabiha Biography (Wikipedia)
Nabiha Bensouda is a Danish singer-songwriter who has gained attention after releasing three albums, including a re-issue, and enjoying a number of successful singles on Tracklisten, the official Danish Singles chart as well as on the official airplay chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nabiha Tracks
Sort by
Drunk (feat. Lady Leshurr)
Nabiha
Drunk (feat. Lady Leshurr)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p044h0m7.jpglink
Drunk (feat. Lady Leshurr)
Last played on
Turn Me Up (feat. Nabiha)
MOTi
Turn Me Up (feat. Nabiha)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qxcl.jpglink
Turn Me Up (feat. Nabiha)
Last played on
Turn Me Up (VIP Mix) (feat. Nabiha)
MOTi
Turn Me Up (VIP Mix) (feat. Nabiha)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qxcl.jpglink
Turn Me Up (VIP Mix) (feat. Nabiha)
Last played on
Turn Me Up (Low Steppa Remix) (feat. Nabiha)
MOTi
Turn Me Up (Low Steppa Remix) (feat. Nabiha)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qxcl.jpglink
Turn Me Up (Low Steppa Remix) (feat. Nabiha)
Last played on
Never Played The Bass (Wideboys Edit)
Nabiha
Never Played The Bass (Wideboys Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Played The Bass
Nabiha
Never Played The Bass
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Played The Bass
Last played on
Nabiha Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist