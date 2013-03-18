Swimmer One is a Scottish band founded in 2002 by Hamish Brown and Andrew Eaton. Laura Cameron Lewis joined the line-up in 2007.

Swimmer One's music has been categorised as indie, pop music and indietronica and variously been compared to The Associates, Pulp, Pet Shop Boys and Belle & Sebastian.

In September 2007 Swimmer One released their first album, The Regional Variations, on their own label, Biphonic Records. Their second album, Dead Orchestras, was released on 31 May 2010. They have also released four singles: "We Just Make Music For Ourselves", "Come On, Let's Go!" and "The Balance Company", all on Biphonic Records, and "Largs Hum" on London's Dogbox Records.

In 2006, Swimmer One collaborated with Edinburgh-based theatre group Highway Diner on a show entitled We Just Make Music For Ourselves which was performed in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Biella, Italy.

In 2012, Swimmer One worked with theatre director Cora Bissett and playwright David Greig to create Whatever Gets You Through The Night, a live show, film, book and album featuring new night-time inspired work by over 20 Scottish musicians and writers. The live show ran for a week at the Arches in Glasgow in June 2012, and was later revived as part of the Made in Scotland showcase at the 2013 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.