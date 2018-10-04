Gloria Ann TaylorBorn 1951. Died 8 December 2017
Gloria Ann Taylor
1951
Gloria Ann Taylor Biography (Wikipedia)
Gloria Ann Taylor (September 13, 1944 – December 8, 2017), sometimes credited as Gloria Taylor, was an American R&B and soul singer. Her biggest hit was "You Got to Pay the Price" in 1969, and her early 1970s recordings with producer and husband Walter Whisenhunt became sought-after rare grooves before being reissued in the 2010s.
What's Your World
What's Your World
Love Is A Hurtin' Thing (7in version)
Love Is A Hurtin' Thing (7in version)
Love Is A Hurting Thing
Love Is A Hurting Thing
Love Is A Hurtin' Thing
Love Is A Hurtin' Thing
How Can You Say It
How Can You Say It
You Got To Pay The Price
You Got To Pay The Price
What's Your World (Hober's Mean Edit)
What's Your World (Hober's Mean Edit)
