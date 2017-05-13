Thomas Gustafsson (born 25 February 1968) is a Swedish composer and musician from Skövde, Västergötland, Sweden, north-east of Gothenburg. However, he is much more known nationally and internationally simply as Thomas G:son, his artistic name. Since 1998, Thomas has worked full-time as a songwriter for the company G:songs. In addition to writing and composing songs in many different musical genres for a living, he plays the guitar in the hard rock band, Masquerade. Thomas G:son is best known for the ninety songs he has written for national finals of twelve different countries for the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC): fifty-two for Sweden, eleven for Spain, six for Norway, five for Denmark and Finland, three for Georgia, two for Poland & Malta, and one each for Cyprus, Latvia, Romania and Belgium. He has also reached the Eurovision Song Contest thirteen times, three times each for Sweden, Spain, and Georgia, twice for Cyprus and once each for Norway, Denmark and Malta. In 2012, G:son achieved his first victory as a winning composer at the Eurovision Song Contest with the entry "Euphoria".