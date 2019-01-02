The Sutherland Brothers (Gavin and Iain Sutherland) are a British duo, born in Scotland who originally performed folk and rock music in the early 1970s, and then from 1973 to 1978 joined with rock band Quiver to record and tour as Sutherland Brothers & Quiver. Under this combined moniker, the group recorded several albums and had a significant international hit single with the song "Arms of Mary" in 1976. In North America they are primarily known for their 1973 debut single "(I Don't Want to Love You But) You Got Me Anyway", which was not a hit in the UK.