Jason Byrne (born 25 February 1972) is an Irish comedian and radio host. He is well known for improvisation and his typically unscripted live shows, which often involve audience participation.

In August 2008, he made his twelfth Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Byrne previously presented a mid-morning radio show on Phantom FM as well as a comedy chat show The Jason Byrne Show featuring P. J. Gallagher, and a comedy panel show called The Byrne Ultimatum on RTÉ Two. He created and starred in a radio show also called The Jason Byrne Show from 2010 to 2012 on BBC Radio 2. The second series was awarded a Gold Sony Radio Award for Best Comedy. In September 2017, he avoided a driving ban after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and driving without a driving licence. Byrne was driving without a licence as he has been disqualified for accumulating 13 penalty points for speeding offences.

Byrne was born in Dublin, in the suburb of Ballinteer. Byrne was married to Brenda from 2004 until 2018 and has 2 kids named Daniel and Devin and lives in Dublin.