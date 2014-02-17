Jeff Lang (born 9 November 1969) is an Australian songwriter, singer and slide guitarist. He is a leading performer in the Australian roots music scene and purveyer of his self-described "disturbed folk" style, which incorporates primarily folk, blues and rock. The songwriting in his music is heavily influenced by the folk music of the southern United States and the British Isles but has distinctly Australian lyrical content whilst his guitar playing mixes folk, blues and rock styles with Indian and African modalities.

He plays various types of guitar, both slide and standard, as well as banjo, mandolin, Chumbush and drums. He has won ARIA awards for his 2002 collaboration with Bob Brozman Rolling Through This World (Best Blues and Roots album), the album Djan Djan (Best World Music album 2011) and for his 2012 solo album Carried in Mind (Best Blues and Roots album). In addition, Lang's 1996 album Native Dog Creek was named Best Australian Blues Album in a Rhythms magazine readers' poll, as were his 2005 release You Have To Dig Deep To Bury Daddy and the 2006 album Dislocation Blues, a collaboration with the late Chris Whitley.