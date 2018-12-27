Naresh Iyer (born 3 January 1981) is a playback singer from Mumbai, India, born to a Tamil speaking family from Mumbai. He speaks fluent Tamil, Hindi and Marathi while he understands Malayalam. Naresh Iyer has rendered film songs in several Indian languages and has several chart hits to his credit. His rendition of "Roobaroo" from the movie Rang De Basanti composed by A. R. Rahman topped the music charts for many weeks in 2006 and won him the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer. He also won the Filmfare award in the R.D. Burman Musical Talent category. He is one of the few playback singers to have won both a Filmfare Award and a National Award in his professional debut singing year.