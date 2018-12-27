Naresh IyerBorn 3 January 1981
Naresh Iyer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1981-01-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/18096377-327a-490e-a8d2-cee1c7979d61
Naresh Iyer Biography (Wikipedia)
Naresh Iyer (born 3 January 1981) is a playback singer from Mumbai, India, born to a Tamil speaking family from Mumbai. He speaks fluent Tamil, Hindi and Marathi while he understands Malayalam. Naresh Iyer has rendered film songs in several Indian languages and has several chart hits to his credit. His rendition of "Roobaroo" from the movie Rang De Basanti composed by A. R. Rahman topped the music charts for many weeks in 2006 and won him the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer. He also won the Filmfare award in the R.D. Burman Musical Talent category. He is one of the few playback singers to have won both a Filmfare Award and a National Award in his professional debut singing year.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Naresh Iyer Tracks
Sort by
Pappu Can't Dance!
Benny Dayal
Pappu Can't Dance!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03nhqbk.jpglink
Pappu Can't Dance!
Last played on
Bum Bum Bum
Naresh Iyer
Bum Bum Bum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bum Bum Bum
Last played on
Roobaroo
AR Rahman
Roobaroo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042qpjh.jpglink
Roobaroo
Last played on
Oh Pilla Nuv Pooladanda
Naresh Iyer
Oh Pilla Nuv Pooladanda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh Pilla Nuv Pooladanda
Last played on
Tu Bin Bataye
Naresh Iyer
Tu Bin Bataye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tu Bin Bataye
Last played on
Yaayum
Naresh Iyer
Yaayum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yaayum
Last played on
Aaradi Aandavan
Naresh Iyer
Aaradi Aandavan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aaradi Aandavan
Last played on
Yedho Yedho
Naresh Iyer
Yedho Yedho
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yedho Yedho
Performer
Last played on
Mayiliragae
Naresh Iyer
Mayiliragae
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mayiliragae
Last played on
Mersal Arasan
G.V. Prakash Kumar
Mersal Arasan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zmr59.jpglink
Mersal Arasan
Last played on
Paathshala
Mohamed Aslam
Paathshala
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paathshala
Last played on
Arere Yekkada
Naresh Iyer
Arere Yekkada
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arere Yekkada
Performer
Last played on
Theerame
Naresh Iyer
Theerame
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Theerame
Performer
Last played on
Mudhal Mazhai
Shakthisree Gopalan
Mudhal Mazhai
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04yd83h.jpglink
Mudhal Mazhai
Last played on
Munbe Vaa En Vaa
Naresh Iyer
Munbe Vaa En Vaa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05f6tb4.jpglink
Munbe Vaa En Vaa
Last played on
Ennai Anu (feat. Prashan Jayatheepam)
Naresh Iyer
Ennai Anu (feat. Prashan Jayatheepam)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ennai Anu (feat. Prashan Jayatheepam)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Mallela Vaanala
Naresh Iyer
Mallela Vaanala
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mallela Vaanala
Last played on
Nenjil Yaaradhu
Naresh Iyer
Nenjil Yaaradhu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r5237.jpglink
Nenjil Yaaradhu
Last played on
Snegithiye Snegithiye
Naresh Iyer
Snegithiye Snegithiye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snegithiye Snegithiye
Last played on
Naresh Iyer Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist