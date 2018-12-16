Raymond ScottBorn 10 September 1908. Died 8 February 1994
Raymond Scott
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p031thzp.jpg
1908-09-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1807480c-c81e-401a-8016-300758f51008
Raymond Scott Biography (Wikipedia)
Raymond Scott (born Harry Warnow, September 10, 1908 – February 8, 1994) was an American composer, band leader, pianist, record producer, and inventor of electronic instruments.
Scott never scored cartoon soundtracks, but his music is familiar to millions because Carl Stalling adapted it in over 120 Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, Daffy Duck, and other Warner Bros. Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies cartoons. His compositions may also be heard in The Ren and Stimpy Show (which uses Scott's recordings in twelve episodes), The Simpsons, Duckman, Animaniacs, The Oblongs, and Batfink. The only time he composed to accompany animation was three 20-second commercial jingles for County Fair Bread in 1962.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Raymond Scott Tracks
Sort by
Lullaby
Raymond Scott
Lullaby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031thzp.jpglink
Lullaby
Last played on
Portofino 2
Raymond Scott
Portofino 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031thzp.jpglink
Portofino 2
Last played on
Lightworks
Raymond Scott
Lightworks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031thzp.jpglink
Lightworks
Last played on
Sleepy Time
Raymond Scott
Sleepy Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031thzp.jpglink
Sleepy Time
Last played on
Night and Day
Raymond Scott
Night and Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031thzp.jpglink
Night and Day
Last played on
Huckleberry Duck
Raymond Scott
Huckleberry Duck
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031thzp.jpglink
Huckleberry Duck
Last played on
Take Me To Your Violin Teacher
Raymond Scott
Take Me To Your Violin Teacher
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031thzp.jpglink
Take Me To Your Violin Teacher
Last played on
Tobacco Auctioneer
Raymond Scott
Tobacco Auctioneer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031thzp.jpglink
Tobacco Auctioneer
Last played on
Domino Sugar Demo
Raymond Scott
Domino Sugar Demo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031thzp.jpglink
Domino Sugar Demo
Last played on
Cindy Electronium
Raymond Scott
Cindy Electronium
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031thzp.jpglink
Cindy Electronium
Last played on
Moment Musical
Raymond Scott
Moment Musical
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031thzp.jpglink
Moment Musical
Last played on
Siberian Sleighride
Raymond Scott
Siberian Sleighride
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031thzp.jpglink
Siberian Sleighride
Last played on
Suite for Violin and Piano, 2nd Movement: Andantino (1950 Recording)
Raymond Scott
Suite for Violin and Piano, 2nd Movement: Andantino (1950 Recording)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031thzp.jpglink
Suite for Violin and Piano, 2nd Movement: Andantino (1950 Recording)
Last played on
Limbo: The Organized Mind (feat. Jim Henson)
Raymond Scott
Limbo: The Organized Mind (feat. Jim Henson)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031thzp.jpglink
Limbo: The Organized Mind (feat. Jim Henson)
Last played on
A Message From Where
Raymond Scott
A Message From Where
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031thzp.jpglink
A Message From Where
Last played on
Powerhouse
Raymond Scott
Powerhouse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031thzp.jpglink
Powerhouse
Last played on
Little Miss Echo
Raymond Scott
Little Miss Echo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031thzp.jpglink
Little Miss Echo
Last played on
County Fair
Raymond Scott
County Fair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031thzp.jpglink
County Fair
Last played on
The tobacco auctioneer
Raymond Scott
The tobacco auctioneer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The tobacco auctioneer
Performer
Last played on
Show Me The Way To Go Home
Raymond Scott
Show Me The Way To Go Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031thzp.jpglink
Show Me The Way To Go Home
Last played on
Portofino 1
Raymond Scott
Portofino 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031thzp.jpglink
Portofino 1
Last played on
The Quintet Plays Carmen
Raymond Scott
The Quintet Plays Carmen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031thzp.jpglink
The Quintet Plays Carmen
Last played on
Wheels That Go
Raymond Scott
Wheels That Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031thzp.jpglink
Wheels That Go
Sprite: Melonball Bounce
Raymond Scott
Sprite: Melonball Bounce
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031thzp.jpglink
Sprite: Melonball Bounce
The Pygmy Taxi Corporation
Raymond Scott
The Pygmy Taxi Corporation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031thzp.jpglink
The Pygmy Taxi Corporation
Auto-Lite: Ford Family
Raymond Scott
Auto-Lite: Ford Family
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031thzp.jpglink
Auto-Lite: Ford Family
Space Mystery
Raymond Scott
Space Mystery
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031thzp.jpglink
Space Mystery
Bendix 1: The Tomorrow People
Raymond Scott
Bendix 1: The Tomorrow People
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031thzp.jpglink
Baltimore Gas & Electric Co.
Raymond Scott
Baltimore Gas & Electric Co.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031thzp.jpglink
The Bass-line Generator
Raymond Scott
The Bass-line Generator
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031thzp.jpglink
The Bass-line Generator
Last played on
Soothing Sounds For Baby
Raymond Scott
Soothing Sounds For Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031thzp.jpglink
Cyclic Bit
Raymond Scott
Cyclic Bit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031thzp.jpglink
Cyclic Bit
Last played on
Pop Goes The Weasel (feat. Dorothy Collins)
Raymond Scott & His Orchestra
Pop Goes The Weasel (feat. Dorothy Collins)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pop Goes The Weasel (feat. Dorothy Collins)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Raymond Scott
Raymond Scott Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist