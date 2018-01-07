Mel CarterBorn 22 April 1939
1939-04-22
Mel Carter (born April 22, 1939, Cincinnati, Ohio) is an American singer and actor. He is best known for his 1965 million-selling recording, "Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me".
Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me
Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me
Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me
Take Good Care Of Her
Take Good Care Of Her
Take Good Care Of Her
Band Of Gold
Band Of Gold
Band Of Gold
