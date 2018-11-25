Christopher DoigTenor. Born 4 April 1948. Died 13 October 2011
Christopher Doig
1948-04-04
Christopher Doig Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Keith Doig, CNZM, OBE (4 April 1948 – 13 October 2011) was a New Zealand opera singer and sports administrator. In 1972 he won New Zealand's Mobil Song Quest and subsequently became principal tenor at the Vienna State Opera. Later in his career he was appointed chief executive of New Zealand Cricket and was a member of the New Zealand Rugby Union board.
He was appointed an OBE for his service to the arts in 1992, and in June 2011 was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.
Doig died on 13 October 2011 after a two-year battle with bowel cancer, aged 63.
