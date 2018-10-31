Seafret
Seafret Biography (Wikipedia)
Seafret is a British music duo consisting of singer Jack Sedman and guitarist Harry Draper, from Bridlington, United Kingdom. Their debut studio album Tell Me It's Real peaked at No. 59 on the UK Albums Chart.
Seafret Tracks
Monsters
Seafret
Monsters
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02csz0f.jpglink
Monsters
Can't Look Away
Seafret
Can't Look Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02csz0f.jpglink
Can't Look Away
Oceans
Seafret
Oceans
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jbbsr.jpglink
Oceans
Blank You Out
Seafret
Blank You Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02csz0f.jpglink
Blank You Out
Wildfire
Seafret
Wildfire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02csz0f.jpglink
Wildfire
ID
I.Y.F.F.E
ID
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02csz0f.jpglink
ID
Tell Me It's Real
Seafret
Tell Me It's Real
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02csz0f.jpglink
Tell Me It's Real
To The Sea
Seafret
To The Sea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02csz0f.jpglink
To The Sea
Oceans (IYES Remix)
Seafret
Oceans (IYES Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02csz0f.jpglink
Oceans (IYES Remix)
Upcoming Events
24
Feb
2019
Seafret
Patterns, Brighton, UK
25
Feb
2019
Seafret
The Bodega Social Club, Nottingham, UK
27
Feb
2019
Seafret
The Wardrobe, Leeds, UK
28
Feb
2019
Seafret
The Caves, Edinburgh, UK
1
Mar
2019
Seafret
Manchester Gorilla, Manchester, UK
Past BBC Events
Zane Lowe Sessions: Seafret
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2014-11-26T22:26:40
26
Nov
2014
Zane Lowe Sessions: Seafret
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
