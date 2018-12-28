Paul ElliottUS tenor vocalist, member of Theatre of Voices. Born 1950
Paul Elliott
1950
Paul Elliott Tracks
Und Siehe Da, Der Vorhang Im Tempel Zerreib In Zwei Stück, SWV 479
Heinrich Schütz
Meine Freundin, du bist schon - wedding piece
Johann Christoph Bach
Timon of Athens, the man-hater - incidental music (Z.632)
Henry Purcell
Cease your funning
Trad.
Liebster Jesu, hor mein Flehen - dialogue for 5 voices, 2vn, 2va & bc
Johann Michael Bach
Music of the Gothic Era - Ars antiqua: S'on me regarde
Anonymous, Paul Elliott, Martyn Hill, Early Music Consort of London & David Munrow
Composer
Song and chorus 'Sound Fame' from Act IV of 'Dioclesian', Z.627
Henry Purcell
Over the hills and far away
John Gay
Past BBC Events
Proms 1984: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
1984-09-09T21:54:43
9
Sep
1984
Proms 1978: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
1978-08-29T21:54:43
29
Aug
1978
Proms 1977: Prom 04
St Augustine's Church, Kilburn
1977-07-25T21:54:43
25
Jul
1977
Proms 1976: Prom 20
Westminster Cathedral
1976-08-05T21:54:43
5
Aug
1976
