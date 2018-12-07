Black Stone Cherry is an American hard rock band, formed in 2001 in Edmonton, Kentucky, United States. They were signed to Roadrunner Records until 2015; the band is now signed to Mascot Label Group. The band consists of Chris Robertson (lead vocals, lead guitar), Ben Wells (rhythm guitar, backing vocals), Jon Lawhon (bass guitar, backing vocals), and John Fred Young (drums, backing vocals). Black Stone Cherry has released six studio albums as well as three EPs, and have charted eight singles on the US Mainstream Rock Tracks charts. Their latest album, Family Tree, was released on April 20, 2018 through Mascot Records.