Black Stone Cherry
2001-06-04
Black Stone Cherry Biography (Wikipedia)
Black Stone Cherry is an American hard rock band, formed in 2001 in Edmonton, Kentucky, United States. They were signed to Roadrunner Records until 2015; the band is now signed to Mascot Label Group. The band consists of Chris Robertson (lead vocals, lead guitar), Ben Wells (rhythm guitar, backing vocals), Jon Lawhon (bass guitar, backing vocals), and John Fred Young (drums, backing vocals). Black Stone Cherry has released six studio albums as well as three EPs, and have charted eight singles on the US Mainstream Rock Tracks charts. Their latest album, Family Tree, was released on April 20, 2018 through Mascot Records.
Black Stone Cherry Performances & Interviews
Black Stone Cherry talk about their rock inspirations and distinct sound.
Black Stone Cherry talk about their rock inspirations and distinct sound
Drummer John-Fred Young tells Adam Blackmore why their UK fan base means so much to them.
An Evening with Black Stone Cherry not to be missed in Portsmouth
Black Stone Cherry Tracks
Bad Habit
Black Stone Cherry
Bad Habit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfdj.jpglink
Bad Habit
Last played on
Peace Is Free
Black Stone Cherry
Peace Is Free
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfdj.jpglink
Peace Is Free
Last played on
Dancin' In The Rain
Black Stone Cherry
Dancin' In The Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfdj.jpglink
Dancin' In The Rain
Last played on
The Rambler
Black Stone Cherry
The Rambler
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfdj.jpglink
The Rambler
Last played on
Shooting Star
Black Stone Cherry
Shooting Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfdj.jpglink
Shooting Star
Last played on
New Kinda Feelin'
Black Stone Cherry
New Kinda Feelin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfdj.jpglink
Fiesta Del Fuego
Black Stone Cherry
Fiesta Del Fuego
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfdj.jpglink
Fiesta Del Fuego
Last played on
Hell And High Water
Black Stone Cherry
Hell And High Water
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfdj.jpglink
Hell And High Water
Last played on
Burnin
Black Stone Cherry
Burnin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfdj.jpglink
Burnin
Last played on
Things My Father Said
Black Stone Cherry
Things My Father Said
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfdj.jpglink
Things My Father Said
Last played on
Built For Comfort
Black Stone Cherry
Built For Comfort
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfdj.jpglink
Built For Comfort
Last played on
Magic Mountain
Black Stone Cherry
Magic Mountain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfdj.jpglink
Magic Mountain
Last played on
Shakin My Cage
Black Stone Cherry
Shakin My Cage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfdj.jpglink
Shakin My Cage
Last played on
Cheaper To Drink Alone
Black Stone Cherry
Cheaper To Drink Alone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfdj.jpglink
Cheaper To Drink Alone
Last played on
Soul Machine
Black Stone Cherry
Soul Machine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfdj.jpglink
Soul Machine
Last played on
Blow My Mind
Black Stone Cherry
Blow My Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfdj.jpglink
Blow My Mind
Last played on
In Our Dreams
Black Stone Cherry
In Our Dreams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfdj.jpglink
In Our Dreams
Last played on
Blind Man
Black Stone Cherry
Blind Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfdj.jpglink
Blind Man
Last played on
Bad Luck and Hard Love
Black Stone Cherry
Bad Luck and Hard Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfdj.jpglink
Bad Luck and Hard Love
Last played on
Devils Queen
Black Stone Cherry
Devils Queen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfdj.jpglink
Devils Queen
Last played on
Remember Me
Black Stone Cherry
Remember Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfdj.jpglink
Remember Me
Last played on
Change
Black Stone Cherry
Change
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfdj.jpglink
Change
Last played on
Peace pipe
Black Stone Cherry
Peace pipe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfdj.jpglink
Peace pipe
Last played on
Runaway
Black Stone Cherry
Runaway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nfdj.jpglink
Runaway
Last played on
