Fates Warning is an American progressive metal band, formed in 1982 by vocalist John Arch, guitarists Jim Matheos and Victor Arduini, bassist Joe DiBiase, and drummer Steve Zimmerman in Hartford, Connecticut.

A pioneer of the progressive metal movement, Fates Warning is often credited as one of the so called "Big Three" of the genre, along with Queensrÿche and Dream Theater; namely, the bands who are most responsible for prog metal's creation, developing and popularization. Their early work, influenced by new wave of British heavy metal, is also important in the development of American power metal. Fates Warning rose to international fame in the 1980s and has experienced numerous line-up changes. From 1982 to 1996 — and temporarily in 2010 — Matheos and DiBiase were the only remaining original members of the band, with the former being the only constant member. Their current lineup consists of guitarist Jim Matheos, vocalist Ray Alder, bassist Joey Vera, and drummer Bobby Jarzombek.